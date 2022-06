The infrastructure of Luhansk region is 100% destroyed. Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8.

It is now impossible to assess the funds necessary to restore the region.

"Because we need to analyze all the destruction after de-occupation, and then find out the estimates. As for the timing: in 7 years, Luhansk region can be fully restored," Haidai said.

He noted that many states, including the Baltic countries, are ready to help rebuild the region.

"There are a lot of our friends who are ready to help, especially the Baltic countries, but we are not having these conversations yet. I would like to more or less understand how events will develop, and then clearly agree," he stressed.

