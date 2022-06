Russia has thrown huge human and technical resources into the capture of Luhansk region. The situation is difficult, but controlled. Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8.

Haidai said that the offensive of the Russian invaders on Luhansk region was dictated by the political desire of the President of the Russian Federation, since Putin set the task of occupying the entire territory of this region. Despite the huge concentration of enemy forces, the Ukrainian defenders oppose the enemy.

"This is what Russia really wants. I communicate with the military, now there is no threat of encirclement. Our command is in control of the situation. Yes, it is heavy, but controlled," Haidai emphasized.

Also, the invaders fail to cut the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway in order to surround the Ukrainian troops. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding part of Sievierodonetsk, the capture of which the Russians announced a few days ago, Haidai recalled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, Haidai said that in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were holding back the assault on the Russian army, and the invaders' offensive near Toshkivka was also unsuccessful.

On June 7, Haidai announced that the Russian invaders were trying to cut the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.

Also on June 7, Haidai showed leaflets distributed by Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region.