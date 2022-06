The Cabinet of Ministers expects to form coal reserves in the amount of 2-3 million tons in the warehouses of thermal power plants (TPPs) by the beginning of the heating season 2022/2023.

This is stated in the government's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, three TPPs and about 40% of all our renewable energy facilities are now occupied. At some of our stations, coal supply is blocked due to the threat of shelling, and there are also logistical problems and destruction. Coal production in state mines fell by about a third due to the occupation of some of the facilities. But there are alternative options and therefore, at the beginning of the heating season, we expect to bring the volume of coal in warehouses to at least 2 million tons. This will ensure the stability of supplies both for the population and for business," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 7.

According to him, the maximum indicator of coal reserves in TPP warehouses, which is planned to be accumulated, is about 3 million tons at the beginning of the heating season.

Such a task, according to Shmyhal, was set for the Ministry of Energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to ensure the accumulation of at least 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas in underground storage facilities (USF) by the beginning of the heating season of 2022/2023.