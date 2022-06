The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to ensure the accumulation of at least 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas in underground storage facilities (USF) by the beginning of the heating season of 2022/2023.

This is stated in the government's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have completed the heating season with 9 billion cubic meters in our natural gas storage facilities. Natural gas injection immediately began. As of June 1, 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas are already stored in our underground storage facilities. This is 7.5%, or 700 million cubic meters more than, for example, the average indicators of 2014-2018. The government is calculating several scenarios for the development of events for maximum readiness for winter. Natural gas production this year is estimated from 16 to 19 billion cubic meters, consumption - from 21 to 24 billion cubic meters. Accordingly, we will import part of the natural gas. There is power for this. We also have agreements with our neighbors in the West. Today we instruct Naftogaz to have at least 19 billion cubic meters of natural gas in our natural gas storage facilities by the beginning of the heating season," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the government is creating a headquarters that will prepare for the heating season on a daily basis.

"It will be headed by the Minister of the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov. The tasks are clear: balance the system, carry out repairs, quickly resolve all problems, form the necessary level of communication between all the levels involved. We attract representatives of local authorities, heat suppliers, representatives of the regulator, and the state Naftogaz. Our specialists have already made the first calculations to understand how much natural gas and coal we need, as well as what repair work needs to be carried out," Shmyhal added.

