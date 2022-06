During the week, the Russian invaders kidnapped about 20 residents of occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, 11 of them were employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This is stated in the message of Energoatom on Telegram.

So, the company reported that the place of stay of the kidnapped employees is unknown.

"In temporarily occupied Enerhodar, rashist occupiers continue to kidnap people. Only during the last week they detained and took out about 20 Enerhodar residents in an unknown direction, 11 of them were employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Their place of stay is still unknown," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom said that the head of the IAEA is trying to legitimize Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

On April 11, Energoatom announced that the Russian military had damaged the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by UAH 18.3 billion.

Collaborator Volodymyr Rohov, who is "a member of the main council of the local military-civil administration" of Zaporizhzhia region, announced his intentions to hold a "referendum" on the region's entry into Russia in 2022.