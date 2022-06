Grenade Launchers And Grenades. SBI Hands Over To AFU Arsenal Of Weapons Found Last Year In Donbas

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine a large arsenal of weapons found last year in the Donbas.

The SBI has reported this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Employees of the SBI in October last year in one of the settlements of Donetsk region found a cache where there was a large arsenal of weapons and ammunition.

Now, at the request of an investigator of the SBI, the court canceled the arrest of this material evidence.

It will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the following was seized:

- dozens of grenade launchers;

- almost 180 reactive anti-tank grenades of various modifications;

- hundreds of hand grenades;

- more than 56,000 rounds of different calibers and much more.

Pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings is carried out under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, military supplies or explosives).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Procedural management is carried out by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

