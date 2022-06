Russia sent the first train with stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region to Sevastopol. This was reported by the Russian publication of Interfax on Wednesday, June 8.

“The first train with grain arrived from Melitopol to Sevastopol. We can say that the route has been laid,” Oleh Kriuchkov, occupation adviser to the “head” of Crimea, told the publication.

On June 7, the occupying "head" of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balitskyi, said that the first 11 wagons with grain were sent from Zaporizhzhia region to Crimea, the main contracts are being concluded with Turkey, and the first trains go in the direction of the Middle East. Railroad trains for freight transportation were received from the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 7, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that there were no clear agreements between Ukraine and Russia on the transportation of grain from seaports blocked by the Russian occupation forces.

On June 3, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Turkey was buying stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.

On May 24, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the countries of the world not to buy stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.