The law on the prohibition of circulation on the territory of Ukraine of medicines produced in Russia and Belarus has come into force.

The relevant law 2271-IX, signed by the President, was published in the Holos Ukrainy official publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document establishes that the state registration of a drug may be denied or it may be canceled by reducing the validity period of the registration certificate, if, according to the results of the examination, it is established that one, several or all stages of the drug production are carried out by enterprises whose production facilities are located on the territory of the Russian Federation or Belarus.

Besides, for the period of martial law in Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers, on the proposal of the Ministry of Health, may temporarily stop the export of medicines in case of failure to meet the needs of the Ukrainian healthcare system in such medicines in full.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 23, the Verkhovna Rada restricted the circulation of medicines produced in Russia and Belarus.