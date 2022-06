The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, network members are 42 system operators from 35 countries) agreed on a phased expansion of Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe.

The Ukrenergo national energy company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 7, the transmission system operators of Continental Europe decided to give a positive response to Ukrenergo's request to resume electricity exports from Ukraine. Six technical prerequisites had to be met in order to start a phased increase in the net capacity of the export direction. Such measures are necessary to ensure the stability of the operation of the combined network and increase the ability to dampen low-frequency vibrations," the statement says.

It is noted that since March 16, 2022, the Ukrainian energy system has been operating synchronously with the European continental network ENTSO-E and is now part of the European energy space.

"Today, the energy system of Ukraine is operating in a trial emergency synchronization mode, which means that export-import operations with European counterparties are not carried out. However, both the Ukrainian and European sides are considering the possibility of a phased increase in export volumes, which would be mutually beneficial, taking into account the following. Ukrenergo is considering the possibility of starting electricity exports to European countries as an opportunity to provide additional liquidity in the electricity market and get additional profit. In the context of martial law and active hostilities, it is difficult for the Ukrainian energy sector to maintain pre-war financial indicators. Given this, the start of electricity exports may become an economically viable alternative to new loans and credits,” the statement reads.

At the same time, it is indicated that the supply of low-carbon electricity from Ukraine will significantly enhance energy security in the region of Central and Eastern Europe.

At the same time, according to the report, electricity supplies from Ukraine could cover some of the electricity consumption in these countries and reduce their dependence on Russia.

In order to switch from trial mode to constant synchronization and launch a full-fledged export of electricity from Ukraine, it is necessary to perform a number of technical measures that will ensure the stability of the power system in the new conditions of joint operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that Ukraine will be able to export about 800 MW of electricity per day to the European Union by the end of 2022.

On March 30, Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Poland.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the Energy European Union, fully synchronizing with the ENTSO-E energy grid of continental Europe.