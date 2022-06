Ukraine And Russia Hold Another Exchange Of Bodies Of Killed

Russia and Ukraine held another exchange of bodies of the killed servicemen. This was reported by the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

"On the front line in Zaporizhzhia region, the exchange of bodies of the killed soldiers between Ukraine and Russia took place according to the 50 to 50 formula," the statement says.

It is noted that among the 50 fallen heroes there are 37 defenders of the Azovstal plant.

The process of returning the bodies of the killed soldiers continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 31,360 soldiers, 1,390 tanks and 694 artillery systems. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Sloviansk direction.

Besides, the Ukrainian military in the east during Tuesday, June 7, liquidated 56 Russian invaders, and also destroyed 12 artillery tractors - heavy.