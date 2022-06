Former President Petro Poroshenko returned to Ukraine.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the press service of the European Solidarity.

“He is transporting car for the army from Lviv,” this is how the press service answered the question of whether Poroshenko is in Ukraine.

Also, a member of his faction, Member of Parliament Sofiya Fedina, published a video where the ex-head of state is driving a car already on the territory of Ukraine.

"Peter Poroshenko is driving, 12 new Mitsubishi L200 cars have gone to Kyiv, getting ready to be sent to the front line!" so she signed the corresponding video.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 7, the Ukrainian Pravda publication, citing its own sources, reported that the business trip of former President Petro Poroshenko ended on June 2, but he remained abroad and was seen walking around London.

On May 28, former President Petro Poroshenko was not allowed go out of Ukraine to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Also on May 28, Poroshenko was returned his passports for traveling abroad, which he had previously handed over to the Migration Service.