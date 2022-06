Chinese researchers have been growing and transplanting corals to restore the coral reef ecosystem in Boundary Island in the southernmost Hainan Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Studies show that China has lost over 80% of its coral reefs in the past 30 years. In the South China Sea, the coral coverage on the seabed has plunged from some 60% to around 20%, and worldwide, the coral coverage has dropped to about 15% in recent decades.

Corals have important geological and ecological values. Coral reefs help protect the seashore from erosion, and coral bushes serve as habitats for small fishes, shrimps and shellfishes.

After years of protection and restoration, the coral coverage rate of Boundary Island waters has reached 34%, with some area reaching 40% to 50%.

Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.