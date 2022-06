When the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the village of Ustynivka, the Ukrainian military threw back the invaders. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions repulsed 11 enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, five artillery systems, two armored vehicles, 13 vehicles and three ammunition depots.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its operational update.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, according to the inspection plan, by June 11, 2022 the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are working on the creation of strike groups in one of the directions and check the readiness of transport infrastructure to transport units.

In the Sivershchyna direction, enemy units continue demonstration activities in order to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers. In order to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops they continue to mine the area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is storming to improve the tactical situation. In order to prevent a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops, it is conducting engineering equipment for firing positions in the area of ​​the Izium settlement.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted reconnaissance by fighting in the direction of the settlement of Raihorodok, was unsuccessful, and withdrew.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers are successfully holding back the assault in the city of Sievierodonetsk, and hostilities continue. In the area of ​​the settlement of Toshkivka, the enemy's offensive was unsuccessful. The enemy also tried to advance in the direction of Ustynivka, but Ukrainian defenders repulsed the occupiers.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy increased the intensity of the use of operational-tactical and army aircraft. They shelled the positions of Ukrainian units with mortars, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Pokrovske, Berestove, Zolote-4, Vrubivka, Travneve, Yakovlivka and Dolomytne. They struck Ka-52 helicopters in the areas of Pokrovske, Vidrodzhennia and Yakovlivka.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Nahirne, as a result of a fire damage inflicted by Ukrainian soldiers, the enemy withdrew to previously occupied positions.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, in order to restrain the actions of Ukrainian troops and prevent the transfer of reserves of the Defense Forces to other directions, the enemy exerted intense fire on the positions of our units in the settlements of Pisky, New York, Liubomyrivka, Avdiivka, Novobahmutivka , Orikhove, Komyshuvakha, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Opytne. An air strike was launched on New York and a missile strike on the village of Kurakhove.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is conducting a positional defense. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of Mykolaiv, Dolyna, Tavriiske, Kulbakyne, Bila Krynytsia, Trudoliubivka, Blahodatne, Luch and Topolyne.

In the Besarabian direction, there were no significant changes.

The enemy personnel are demoralized. According to the available information, in the units of the 106th and 76th airborne divisions, servicemen who refused to take part in hostilities are returned from Luhansk region to the territory of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the losses of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 140 to 31,500 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 helicopter, 3 tanks and 6 drones over the past day.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 31,500 soldiers, 1,393 tanks and 703 artillery systems.