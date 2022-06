The restriction on leaving Ukraine for men can be relaxed.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych, said this in an interview with Russian human rights activist Mark Feigin on Tuesday, June 7.

"There are prospects for resolving the issue, the discussion has moved off the ground... Perhaps soon men will be allowed to leave Ukraine," the adviser said.

According to him, people who used to earn abroad, in particular sailors, and their money transfers supported the economy of Ukraine, are held in the country, and there is nothing to arm them with.

“We hold people but there's nothing particularly to arm them with. Where to call new ones there? Unless in certain specialties. Those working abroad can support their families. The very sailors sent USD 4 billion to Ukraine last year. This is a very serious assistance to the economy, which half sank because of the war," Arestovych said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 years old were banned from traveling abroad during martial law.

On March 15, the State Border Guard Service explained which of the men have the right to leave Ukraine during martial law.

Later, a petition to lift the ban on the departure of men from 18 to 60 gained 25,000 votes.