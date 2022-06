Mobilization In Ukraine. What Categories Aren't Subject To Conscription And How To Become Volunteer

The mobilization announced in February due to a full-scale invasion by Russia will last at least until August. RBC-Ukraine with reference to the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on how it will take place in the near future, whether the current campaign differs from the start of mobilization in February.

Measures to mobilize human and transport resources are carried out in accordance with the decree of the President of Ukraine No. 65/2022 "On General Mobilization," the law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" in certain volumes and deadlines without disruptions.

Conscription during mobilization is mandatory for the military. At the same time, first of all, preference is given to motivated citizens, with high moral and business qualities and appropriate training.

For the acquisition of combat units, the mandatory requirement is the presence of experience in military service or training camps in the relevant military accounting specialty.

Those who did not serve are called to training centers to take courses in order to train them in the necessary specialties.

How is carried out the mobilization of volunteers with military experience who did not wait for a call-up paper and voluntarily turn to the military registration and enlistment offices?

They apply to the military registration and enlistment offices or to the military unit they have chosen and are called up there. Military prisoners who have experience in military service or have been involved in training camps before can be sent immediately to military units.

Will volunteers without service experience be mobilized?

Untrained conscripts, without experience in military service or training at training camps, are sent for training. They study in specialized centers (training grounds), at retraining and advanced training courses at higher military educational institutions (reserve officers).

Is the practice of serving call-up papers at roadblocks or in crowded places, for example, in the subway, gas station queues and other places common? Is it against the law?

Serving call-up papers is carried out through the relevant local governments, heads of enterprises, institutions, organizations, regardless of the form of subordination and ownership. In addition, call-up papers can be handed over by officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers at the place of residence, place of work, as well as on the street, at checkpoints, and the like.

The law does not prohibit serving call-up papers anywhere after identification. A call-up paper determines the date and time of arrival at the territorial center for a medical examination.

Does receiving a call-up paper mean that a person will be mobilized?

No, it doesn't mean. There are different cases. Calling up is checking credentials in the first place and undergoing a medical examination to determine fitness.

What responsibility lies for the fact that the person liable for military service received a call-up paper, but did not come to the military registration and enlistment office? How is the process of prosecution going? What are the fines and when is the criminal liability that threatens imprisonment?

If a person does not appear on call to the territorial recruitment and social support center in wartime, this entails the imposition of a fine from one hundred to two hundred non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 1,700 to 3,400).

The national police have the right to detain those liable for military service in case of violation of the legislation on mobilization training and mobilization and deliver them to the territorial recruitment center (Articles 259 and 262 of the Administrative Code, Part 3 of Article 38 of the Law "On Military Duty and Military Service").

Besides, Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for criminal liability for evading conscription during mobilization and for conscription of persons from among reservists in a special period. For this, punishment is provided in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years.

Which categories are not to be mobilized?

The following are not subject to conscription during mobilization:

reserved for bodies of state power, other state authorities, local authorities, as well as for enterprises, institutions and organizations;

recognized persons with disabilities or, in accordance with the conclusion of the military medical commission, temporarily unfit for military service for health reasons for up to six months (with the subsequent passage of the commission);

women and men supporting three or more children under the age of 18;

women and men who independently raise a child (children) under the age of 18;

women and men, guardians, caregivers, foster parents, parents-caregivers raising a child with a disability under the age of 18;

adoptive parents, guardians, caregivers, foster parents, parents-caregivers, who are supporting orphans or children deprived of parental care, under the age of 18;

citizens who have a wife (husband) from among persons with disabilities and/or one of the parents or parents of a wife (husband) from among persons with disabilities of group I or II;

Members of Parliament of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 14, the Rada freed students and teachers of vocational schools from mobilization.

Meanwhile, the restriction on leaving Ukraine for men may be relaxed.