The army of Belarus is working out the issues of creating of strike groups.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, according to the plan of the inspection, until June 11, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are working out the issues of creating strike groups in one of the directions and checking the readiness of the transport infrastructure for the transportation of units," the authority said.

In the Siverske direction, the Russian Federation units continue demonstration activities in order to constrain the actions of the units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding occupied lines.

In order to prevent the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy continues to mine the area.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, there is a threat of the transfer of sabotage and reconnaissance groups to Volyn region from the territory of Belarus.

Belarus conducts combat readiness exercises.

Belarus decided to increase the strength of the Armed Forces to 80,000 people.

Experts and analysts consider the risk of a second invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus to be minimal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.