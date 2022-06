Over 1,000 Defenders Of Azovstal Taken To Russia For "Investigative Actions"

The Russian media claim that more than a thousand Ukrainian servicemen were taken from the occupied territory to Russia, who surrendered in Mariupol at the Azovstal plant.

This was reported by the Russian agency TASS, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

It is stated that people were taken out for "investigative actions." In addition, they want to send another part of Ukrainian prisoners of war after them.

“In the near future, after cross examinations with a number of prisoners of war, the investigation also plans to send them to Russia,” the statement says.

According to it, more than 100 people may be in Moscow, "among them are foreign mercenaries who surrendered in Mariupol."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 20, it became known that the Azov Regiment had stopped the defense of Mariupol in order to save the lives of its fighters.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the defenders of Mariupol followed the order and held back the Russian invaders for almost 2 months, and now they are following the order to save their lives.

It is planned to exchange the Ukrainian military for captured Russian soldiers. Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the exchange would take place after the condition of the wounded improved.

The “DPR” group claims that the Ukrainian military is being interrogated in a pre-trial detention center. In addition, they insist on an "international tribunal" over the prisoners.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the defense of Azvostal was completed, 2,500 fighters were captured by Russia. Now the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense is engaged in their release.