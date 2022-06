British intelligence believes that Russia is likely to claim the occupation of Kherson as evidence of improved governance and living standards for the Ukrainian people.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, according to European Pravda.

According to the British, Russia continues to try to attack in Sievierodonetsk from 3 directions, although the Ukrainian defense holds the lines and it is unlikely that either side has made significant gains in the past 24 hours.

"While Russia focuses its offensive on the central sector of Donbas, it remains on the defensive on its flanks," the review says.

British intelligence noted that Ukrainian troops recently achieved some success in a counterattack in the southwestern Kherson region, including restoring a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Inhulets river.

"Because the front of the occupied zone stretches for more than 500 km, Russia and Ukraine face similar problems in supporting the line of defense and at the same time in releasing combat-ready units for offensive operations," the review says.

“In the occupied Kherson region, Russia is forcibly aligning its administration with that of the Russian Federation, introducing the Russian ruble as legal means of payment and hiring Russian teachers to introduce the Russian curriculum and language in schools. Russia is likely to claim the occupation of Kherson as evidence of improved governance and living standards for the Ukrainian people,” British intelligence believes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed back the enemy in the Sievierodonetsk direction.

In Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military is holding back the assault of the Russian army, and the offensive of the invaders near Toshkivka was also unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, the Russian military is storming the Sloviansk direction to improve tactical positions.