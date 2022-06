Norway has transferred 22 M109 self-propelled armored howitzers to Ukraine, which are already on the front lines. The Norwegian government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Norway has provided 22 M109 155mm tracked self-propelled howitzers. The donation also includes equipment, spare parts and ammunition,” the statement says.

It notes that the Norwegian army recently replaced its M109 artillery units with new artillery from South Korea, 22 M109s were donated to Ukraine. Norway also trained Ukrainian soldiers to use the system, this training took place in Germany.

The Norwegian government has reportedly delayed the public announcement of the donation due to security concerns.

The statement also notes that earlier Norway transferred to Ukraine 4,000 M72 anti-tank weapons, as well as an air defense system.

Norway intends to contribute NOK 400 million (about USD 42 million) to the fund for coordinating the acquisition of military equipment for Ukraine, coordinated by the UK.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 4, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that M109A3 self-propelled howitzers, provided as part of international technical assistance by Norway, are already at the forefront. However, he did not say how many such howitzers were transferred.

In late May, Zaluznyi reported that French Caesar howitzers were already at the forefront.

In mid-May, the U.S. Embassy reported that 89 U.S.-sent howitzers were already in Ukraine and many were already working on the front lines.