Russian Paratroopers Who Refuse To Fight Returned From Luhansk Region To Russia – General Staff

Russian paratroopers, who refuse to further participate in the hostilities, are being returned from Luhansk region to the territory of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The personnel of the enemy are demoralized. According to available information, in units from the 106th and 76th airborne divisions, servicemen who have refused further participation in hostilities are being returned from Luhansk region to the territory of Russia," the General Staff said.

According to the department, the enemy is conducting positional defense in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Mykolayiv, Dolyna, Tavriiske, Kulbakino, Bila Krynytsia, Trudoliubivka, Blahodatne, Luch, and Topolyne.

No significant changes in the Bessarabskyi direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian military in the Nahirne area of Donetsk region.

When the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Ustynivka, the Ukrainian military pushed back the invaders. Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions have repelled 11 enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, five artillery systems, two armored vehicles, 13 vehicles and three enemy ammunition depots.