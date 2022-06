The Russian military is storming the Sloviyansk direction to improve tactical positions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in order to improve the tactical situation," the ministry said.

To prevent a counter-offensive of the AFU, the enemy is carrying out engineering equipment of firing positions in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Izium (Kharkiv region).

In the Kharkov direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding occupied lines.

In order to prevent the advance of our troops, the mining of the area continues.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attempted reconnaissance in force in the direction of the settlement of Raihorodok, but had no success, retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU pushed back the enemy in the Sievierodonetsk direction.

In Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military is holding back the assault of the Russian army, and the offensive of the invaders near Toshkivka was also unsuccessful.