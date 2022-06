Since the beginning of the war, electricity consumption has decreased by 30%.

The government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for electricity consumption, it has fallen by about 30%. This allows us to both provide the country and export electricity to European countries, in connection with which our companies receive additional income and export earnings. Increasing export opportunities for electricity to the EU countries is one of the key priorities in the field of energy and our European integration. The potential there is hundreds of millions of dollars in profit annually and a decrease in the dependence of European countries on Russian gas," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on June 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Shmyhal believes that Ukraine will be able to export about 800 MW of electricity per day to the European Union by the end of 2022.

On March 30, Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Poland.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the Energy European Union, fully synchronizing with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) grid of continental Europe.