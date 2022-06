Tension is growing in the Russian society in connection with the forced mobilization in the occupied DPR and LPR, and the blatant censorship of information about the dead servicemen.

That follows from a report by ISW.

Thus, it is reported that the growing efforts of Moscow to censor information about the killed and wounded among military personnel increase tension within the country and opposition to the war in Russia.

The Institute also noted that Russian troops had probably established control over most of the residential sector of Severodonetsk and stormed Ukrainian positions in the industrial zone over the past day. The operating environment in the city remains fluid.

Russian troops continue to advance towards Sloviyansk, southeast of the area of Izium and west of Lyman, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense that have stopped most direct frontal assaults from Izium.

The occupiers began to withdraw positions in Zaporizhzhia region either to rotate the units that had suffered losses to the rear, or to strengthen the defense of Russia in the north-west of Kherson region. The Russian troops failed to return the advanced positions on the western bank of the Inhulets River, which are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, another group of men from the DPR group, mobilized for the war with Ukraine, complained that they were serving not in their "republic", but in the Kherson region. They recorded an open video message in which they demanded to return them home.

In the uncontrolled part of Donbass, the dead mobilized men are going to be buried in new cemeteries so as not to frighten the local residents.