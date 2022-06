President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to ensure that household tariffs for gas and electricity remain unchanged during the 2022/23 heating season.

Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video message overnight into June 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy added that the local authorities are responsible for tariffs for heat and hot water, and the same unchanged tariffs should be ensured at the local level in the winter of 2022/23.

The President noted that due to Russian aggression, the winter of 2022/23 will be the most difficult in all the years of independence, but the task of the authorities is to ensure that Ukrainians feel the normal work of the state.

Zelenskyy said that on Tuesday, he held a meeting to prepare for the new heating season, as a result of which the government created a headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed the purchase of a sufficient amount of gas for the heating season, the accumulation of coal, and the production of electricity.

He added that at the same time the government will do everything to increase the possibility of exporting electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the national joint-stock company Naftogaz of Ukraine to ensure the accumulation of at least 19 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities (UGS) by the start of the 2022/23 heating season.

The government has set up a headquarters headed by the Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories, Oleksii Chernyshov, who will daily prepare for the heating season.