Russian occupation forces are focusing on preparing an offensive against the city of Sloviansk, Donetsk region. This is stated in the operational update on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, June 7.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy focuses on preparing troops for the attack on the city of Sloviansk. It fired on the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dolyna, Kurulka, Hrushuvakha, Chervona Poliana and Shnurky.

“In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully restrained assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Komyshuvakha. Also, hostile assault attempts in the direction of Svitlodarsk and Vuhlehirska thermal power plant were unsuccessful.

The occupiers did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, Russian troops fired at Kharkiv, as a result it is known about one killed.

Also on June 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military repelled the offensive of the Russian military in the areas of 4 settlements in the Bakhmut direction.

Also on June 7, helicopters and aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked enemy clusters and ammunition depots in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.