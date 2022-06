President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Ukraine's return to the borders as of February 24 to be a serious temporary victory, and the complete de-occupation of the country and the return of the occupied territories as a big and fair victory.

He said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I believe that this war is for independence and for the freedom of our state. Independence, in my understanding, it seems to me and in the understanding of the majority of our citizens, is the return of our territories, territorial integrity and our inviolable sovereignty. We must pass all this on to the next generations. And I say that frankly. These are not some pretentious speeches, political appeals. I believe that this will be a big victory for the long-suffering people. A fair victory," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy also stressed that still today he will consider, although temporary, but a victory, a return to the borders that were controlled by Ukraine as of February 24.

"But for today, I believe that really returning to the borders, which we controlled completely on February 24, is a very serious temporary victory, exactly temporary, because there should be a complete de-occupation of our territories," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, urged Ukrainians not to be afraid that "we are giving something away," since the Ukrainian military will exhaust Russian forces and reclaim the Ukrainian territories back.