Refugees In Switzerland Earning 4 Times More Than In Poland. Jobs And Salaries Of Ukrainians

There are more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland. With the status that Ukrainians are granted, there is also the right to obtain a work permit. Salaries in Switzerland for workers without higher education and specialized skills are about four times higher than in Poland, Obozrevatel reports.

According to the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration, the state provides temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine. They don't have to go through the standard asylum application process - they get an expedited protective status S.

The average salary in Switzerland reaches almost EUR 6,000. At the same time, Ukrainian refugees can apply for relatively low-paid work with a salary of EUR 3,500-4,200 per month. This is about 4 times the Polish salaries for refugees.

So, according to the portal euro-rabota, packers at a factory with a work schedule of 8-10 hours a day can apply for a salary of EUR 4,350 per month (minimum rate EUR 2,630). Cleaners can earn EUR 1,500 part-time and packers EUR 4,100.

Recall that almost 4.8 million people left Ukraine due to the invasion of Russian troops. Most Ukrainians left for Poland, Romania and Russia.

And the Polish authorities approved changes to the law, thereby extending the period for paying benefits to refugees from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the salary for Ukrainian women without special skills and knowledge of the Polish language can vary from UAH 20,000 to UAH 40,000.

Besides, in May and until the end of November, the Polish labor market has a "high season." The number of vacancies during this period for women may increase by 50-60%.