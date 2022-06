Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki has announced the signing of one of the largest in the last thirty years contracts of arms export to Ukraine. It is reported by the Polish resource TVN.24 on Tuesday, June 7.

Morawiecki said the contract for the sale of arms to Ukraine is one of the largest, if not the largest, in three decades. The contract amount will be about USD 630 million.

"These are tried and tested weapons, weapons that are very heavily tested and will be weapons that will not only undergo baptism of fire. We already know today that this will be a very important weapon on the battlefield, most likely in the east of Ukraine," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

Morawiecki said that Ukraine partially receives funds from the European Union for this and partially pays from its budget. The publication writes that Ukraine will receive more than 50 Krab howitzer guns, the range of which is about 40 km.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would strike at new targets if the United States began to supply Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

On June 1, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which also includes high-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Meanwhile, according to CNN, the United States is ready to send HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) and MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket Systems) to Ukraine.