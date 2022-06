AFU Helicopters And Aircraft Strike Enemy Clusters And Ammunition Depots Near Kherson And Mykolaiv

Helicopters and aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked enemy clusters and ammunition depots in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on improving its tactical position, maintaining the occupied frontiers, replenishing ammunition and fuel and oils. Ukrainian helicopters struck at clusters of enemy forces in Kherson region, and planes - at ammunition depots in Mykolaiv region. The enemy lost more than 20 people and up to 10 units of military equipment,” the General Staff said.

In order to restore the lost position, the enemy, with the support of artillery and army aircraft, carried out offensive actions in the direction of Lozove - Bila Krynytsia, had no success. To clarify the positions of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance of UAVs.

According to the General Staff, there are three carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Black Sea fleet of invaders in the Black Sea was pushed 100 km away.

The Russian invaders fail to shackle the Armed Forces in the south of Ukraine.