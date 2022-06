Zelenskyy Not Signing Bill On Sending Territorial Defense To Front For Month

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not signed Law No. 6521 for a month, which provides territorial defense with the opportunity to carry out tasks in areas of military (military) operations.

This is evidenced by the website of parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk on May 6.

On the same day, May 6, the law was sent for signature to the head of state.

This law provides for the expansion of the implementation of tasks by territorial defense.

Now territorial defense performs tasks within the territory of the corresponding territorial community.

Upon entry into force of the law, the implementation of territorial defense tasks is carried out throughout Ukraine, including areas of military (combat) operations, including occupied territories.

According to Article 94 of the Constitution, the President must sign a law sent to him within 15 days or return it to parliament with reasonable and motivated proposals.

If the President does not sign the law in this period and does not send it to parliament, then the law is considered approved and must be signed and published. At that, the Constitution does not indicate who exactly signs the law in this case.

But in any case, the norms of the Constitution in relation to this law were violated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, the Rada allowed territorial defense to carry out tasks in combat areas.