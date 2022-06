The Russian Federation has concentrated up to three battalion tactical groups across from Chernihiv and Sumy regions, but no strike group for a possible repetition of the offensive has been recorded. The speaker of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko announced this at a briefing.

Thus, Demchenko said that Russia continues to hold units of the armed forces in its border areas across from Chernihiv and Sumy regions to demonstrate its presence and restrain the actions of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, these are about three battalion tactical groups.

"At that, we do not record the formation of an enemy strike group that could repeat the invasion of Ukraine," Demchenko said.

Besides, the occupiers continue to shell the border of these two regions, endangering the civilian population.

Demchenko also said that over the past 6 days, more than 70 fire attacks of these territories have been recorded, of which more than 50 are from artillery, the rest from small arms and aviation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba said that sabotage and reconnaissance groups operate in Kyiv region and the danger of provocations remains.

On May 19, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian military had intensified the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Kharkiv direction.

On May 16, the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempted to break into the territory of Sumy region.