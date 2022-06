The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased the deadlines for settlements on export-import operations from 90 to 120 calendar days.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that the corresponding decision is aimed at expanding the opportunities for export and import of goods by Ukrainian businesses in the face of supply chain disruption due to the war.

"We are in constant dialogue with business and government agencies and analyze the requests received by the National Bank. We are ready to continue cooperation in order to find balanced solutions that will create the foundations for the economic development of Ukraine and at the same time allow us to maintain financial stability," Deputy head of the National Bank Yurii Heletii is quoted in the statement.

The new requirements will apply to residents' operations for the export and import of goods carried out from April 5, 2022.

For transactions prior to the relevant date, the settlement deadline is 365 days.

The relevant amendments were made by the Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of June 7, 2022 No. 113, which comes into force on June 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, 2022, in order to prevent the withdrawal of capital abroad, the National Bank temporarily reduced the deadlines for settlements on export-import transactions carried out from April 5, 2022, from 365 to 90 calendar days.