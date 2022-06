Over 100 Killed, 4 Tanks, Aircraft And Helicopter. General Staff Announces Enemy Losses Per Day

Since the outbreak of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 31,360 soldiers killed, 1,390 tanks and 694 artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to June 7 were approximately:

personnel - about 31,360 (+110) people liquidated,

tanks - 1,390 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3,416 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 694 (+4) units,

MLRS - 204 (+0) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems - 96 (+0) units,

aircraft - 212 (+1) units,

helicopters - 177 (+1) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 553 (+2),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships/boats - 13 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks - 2,405 (+10) units,

special equipment - 53 (+0).

It is indicated that the Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses of the past day at the Sloviansk direction.

The data is constantly being clarified. In particular, data regarding downed aircraft or helicopters, verification of their elimination can take several days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously, the Ukrainian air defense units shot down a Ka-52 combat helicopter and two Orlan-10 UAVs.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another Russian general.