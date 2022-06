The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh said that the Russian occupation troops were withdrawing part of the units from the Melitopol and Vasylivka districts.

Starukh made the corresponding statement on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to him, these units of Russian troops are heading towards the occupied Kherson. The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration suggests that such actions by the occupiers may be a rotation.

The head of the administration also said that active hostilities continue on the line of contact. Clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the invaders are taking place in Orekhove and Huliaipole.

Starukh also said that the construction of defensive lines continues in the controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region. There are many positions equipped on the approaches to the regional center.

He noted that this helps the Ukrainian forces to repulse the Russian occupiers.

Recall that last night the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the occupiers left almost all checkpoints in the city.

According to him, this is due to the fear of the Russian military before a possible offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today the Zaporizhzhia direction is the most dangerous sector of the front.