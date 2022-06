Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that Russia has opened an automobile connection from the territory of the Russian Federation on the mainland to the annexed Crimea. They also allegedly resumed the supply of water to the occupied peninsula, RIA Novosti reports.

So, Shoigu said that the automobile connection from the Russian Federation on the mainland to the Crimea is open.

"An automobile connection has been opened from the territory of Russia on the mainland to Crimea. The unhindered water supply through the North Crimean Canal to the Crimean Peninsula has been resumed," he said.

According to him, allegedly "the restoration of transport infrastructure and water supply creates favorable conditions for the development of the agro-industrial complex in the liberated territories."

Besides, he said that the Russian Federation plans to "resume" railway traffic between Russia, Donbas, Ukraine and Crimea in 6 sections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is investigating why the isthmus from Crimea was demined before the war.

Earlier, Denisova said that the Russian Federation is turning hospitals in Crimea into military hospitals, residents cannot receive basic medical services.