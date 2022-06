The Russian military committed crimes against 147 media representatives in Ukraine during the war.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, the Russian Armed Forces have committed crimes against at least 147 media representatives. Among them are Ukrainian, American, British, Czech, Danish, Irish, Lithuanian, Swiss, French and UAE citizens. Journalists are being killed and injured, kidnapped, tortured and intimidate - and each such fact is in the field of close attention of law enforcers," Venediktova said.

According to her, during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 32 media representatives were killed and 16 more were injured.

“Journalists are always the first where it’s hardest – the chroniclers of the history of the Kremlin’s madness themselves became victims of Russia’s aggression and atrocities. Some of the brave and not indifferent were killed, covering the horrors of the war - fierce battles, occupation, evacuation of civilians under enemy fire. The rest gave their lives defending their homeland from the invader in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. Many have become victims of targeted shelling by the Russian Federation of civilian objects and residential buildings," the Prosecutor General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy read out the names of each of the 32 media workers who were killed because of the Russian war.