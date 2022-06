Russia destroyed the second largest grain terminal in Ukraine in Mykolaiv. This was stated by the head of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Twitter.

"Another Russian missile strike contributing to the global food crisis. Russian troops have destroyed the second largest grain terminal in Ukraine in Mykolaiv. In light of such reports, disinformation spread by Putin to divert blame becomes even more cynical," he wrote.

Recall that in April it became known that Russian troops began to take out grain stored in elevators from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In early May, Russia tried to sell about 27,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to Egypt, but the authorities of the African country refused after they learned about the origin of the cargo.

Later, Maxar Technologies published satellite images showing a Russian cargo ship carrying grain stolen in Ukraine heading towards Lebanon and Syria.

And on Friday, June 3, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that Turkey is among the countries that buy stolen Ukrainian grain from Russia.