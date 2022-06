Russian Troops Trying To Advance In Direction Of Dovhenke Of Kharkiv Region - AFU

Russian troops are trying to advance in the direction of Dovhenke of Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on continuing the offensive in the directions of the settlements of Izium and Sloviansk. It is trying to advance in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Dolyna," the authority reports.

The enemy is shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Bazalivka, Brazhkivka, Hrushuvakha.

In order to clarify the position of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and adjust artillery fire, the enemy carries out aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Donetsk direction, in addition to shelling, the enemy launched air strikes from aircraft and helicopters.

The aggressor concentrated its main efforts on the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, launched a missile attack on the settlement of Mykolaivka, 4 km east of Sloviansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, June 6, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 10 enemy attacks in Donbas.

The occupiers withdrew part of the units to Izium because of the losses during the storming on Dovhenke of Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces repelled the assault by the Russian military on Dovhenke in Kharkiv region several times.