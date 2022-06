The number of internally displaced persons registered in Kyiv increased by 19,000 to 66,000 over the month. The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To date, about 66,000 internally displaced persons have been registered in the capital, who left their homes due to the full-scale Russian invasion. Among them, more than 9,600 children," the statement says, citing the words of the first deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznik.

Most of the IDPs were from Donetsk, Luhansk and Kyiv regions, in particular, about 15,000 people moved from Mariupol. Most of the IDPs are registered in Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv.

Povoroznik noted that IDPs can receive psychological and legal assistance in the city's VcentriHub hubs. It also provides an opportunity to take digital literacy courses for the elderly. The hubs also conduct daily classes on medical care, training in actions in case of a chemical and nuclear threat, and the rules of conduct with explosive objects.

With the support of the city authorities, a humanitarian center for comprehensive assistance Yamariupol was opened in Kyiv. Its activities are aimed at helping IDPs from Mariupol. Here they can receive psychological and legal assistance, help in finding a job, restore documents. In addition, the center has children's rooms where it is possible to get baby food and things necessary for children.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of May 13, more than 47,000 internally displaced persons, including more than 7,300 children, were registered in Kyiv. Most of the migrants were registered from Kyiv and Donetsk regions.

In order to receive state assistance and the status of an internally displaced person, you must contact the district departments of social protection of the population, you can also submit an application through the Diia mobile application.

From May 1, the conditions of payments for internally displaced persons have been changed. Now the state pays assistance to displaced persons who arrived from territories where active hostilities continue or are under temporary occupation or encirclement, and displaced persons whose housing is destroyed or uninhabitable as a result of hostilities who have applied for compensation for losses will also receive assistance.

In March-April, the state paid assistance to all displaced persons, information about which is included in the Unified Information Database on Internally Displaced Persons.