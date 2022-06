Belarus decided to expand its Armed Forces to 80,000 people.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of the creation of the southern operational command, it is planned to increase the number of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus to 80,000 people," the ministry said.

The acquisition of military units with equipment and weapons is planned to be carried out from the technical means that are in storage.

As of the end of 2021, the army of the Republic of Belarus consisted of 65,000 people, of which more than 20% are civilian personnel.

In December, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that because of the "need to cover the south," the size of the Belarusian Armed Forces would be increased by 5,000.

On May 26, Lukashenko ordered army leaders to "immediately" create a southern operational command near the border with Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine responded to this by saying that the level of threat from Belarus is "clear."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia has deployed Iskander missile systems, Pantsyr systems and S-400 air defense systems in Belarus near the Ukrainian border.

Experts and analysts consider the risk of a second invasion of the Russian Federation from the territory of Belarus to be minimal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that the Ukrainian military would decapitate anyone, and called the question of their belonging to the Nazis "philosophical."