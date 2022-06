More than 75% of the population have left Sloviyansk.

Today, about 24,000 people remain in the town.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Kyrylenko said that about 100 people had left Sloviyansk since the end of last week.

"Now there are no more than 24,000 inhabitants left in Sloviyansk. There are problems with water supply in the northern part of the region – Sloviyansk, Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, part of the Kramatorsk community - due to power outages. And people, realizing this, albeit late, are leaving," said the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Kyrylenko also recalled that as of 2019, almost 110,000 people lived in the town.

Recall, on Sunday, June 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a visit to the advanced positions of the Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the head of state, he visited the regional center, talked to servicemen at positions near the front line, and also met with residents of Mariupol, who managed to evacuate the town.

Earlier we wrote that as of June 5, the Russian occupation troops control about 60% of the Zaporizhzhia region.