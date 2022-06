On Monday, June 6, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 10 enemy attacks in Donbas.

This is stated in the message of the group of the Joint Forces on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian defenders and defenders from the group of the Joint Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues at two locations," it says.

Also, the military personnel of the Joint Forces Group destroyed 1 tank, 3 artillery systems, 2 armored combat vehicles, 1 car, and 2 ammunition depots.

Air defense units shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

In addition, it is reported that on Monday, the invaders fired on more than 20 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged 48 civilian objects: 42 residential buildings, a lyceum, a mining and industrial college, a poultry farm, the building of the civil protection department, the premises of a family sports club.

As a result of these attacks, 2 civilians were killed and 12 others were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian occupation forces have accumulated strength and launched an offensive in three directions at once.

On the morning of June 6, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, reported that the situation in Sievierodonetsk had worsened, Ukrainian defenders had consolidated their positions in the industrial zone of the city.

On June 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the invaders want to encircle the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk of Luhansk region and are attacking Sviatohirsk.

At the same time, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops for June 5 increased by 100 to 31,250, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 1 aircraft, 1 helicopter, and 5 tanks over the past day.