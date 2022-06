The Ukrainian navy is preventing Russian warships from operating near the coastline and said it has pushed the Russian Black Sea Fleet grouping by more than 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian coast.

This was reported at the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian navy subsequently had to change its tactics in the Black Sea and rely more heavily on the Bal and Bastion coastal defense systems in occupied Kherson and Crimea rather than naval air defense.

The UK Ministry of Defense said that Russian troops were strengthening their air defense assets on Zmiinyi Island, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that Russian troops had deployed additional S-300 air defense battalions in Crimea.

Taken together, these reports suggest that Ukrainian naval pressure and anti-ship missiles, likely including those provided by the UK and other states, have forced the Russian force in the northwestern Black Sea to rely more on coastal and air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to a report by the Ministry of Defense on the evening of June 2, in the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, enemy ship groups are focusing on maintaining a favorable operational regime and blocking civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia is ready to let cargo ships with Ukrainian grain through, provided that the Ukrainian authorities ensure the demining of seaports.