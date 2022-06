Poroshenko Does Not Return To Ukraine Although His Business Trip Ends – Media

Former President Petro Poroshenko's business trip ended on June 2, but he remains abroad and has been spotted walking around London.

This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda online media on Monday, June 6, with the reference to own sources.

The publication writes that on Saturday, June 4, Poroshenko visited London, and overnight into June 6 he arrived in Poland. At the same time, the foreign business trip of the politician was supposed to end on June 2.

"Poroshenko himself announced on social networks that he presented a program for the economic recovery of Ukraine at the European Financial Congress in the Polish city of Sopot," Ukrainska Pravda points out.

A video of Poroshenko on the streets of London appeared on social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 28, former President Petro Poroshenko was not allowed to leave Ukraine for a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Also on May 28, Poroshenko received his foreign passport back after he had previously handed over to the Migration Service.

On May 1, Director of the State Bureau of Investigations Oleksii Sukhachev said that former President Petro Poroshenko cannot travel abroad, despite the expiration of restrictions within his case.