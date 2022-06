An irrigation system to supply water to over 66,000 hectares of farmland began construction in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Located in the city of Guiping, the irrigation system of the Dateng Gorge water conservancy project is one of the major irrigation systems the country has planned for construction this year, said an official with the Ministry of Water Resources.

With a total investment of ¥8 bln (about $1.2 bln), the system will be completed in about 60 months, according to the official.

The irrigated area covered by the system is one of Guangxi's major producers of grain and sugar.

China is accelerating the construction of water conservancy projects amid efforts to expand domestic demand, stabilize its economy, and promote high-quality development.

China's investment in water conservancy facilities jumped 45.5% year on year to ¥195.8 bln in the first four months, said the Ministry of Water Resources.

The country plans to launch more than 30 water conservancy construction projects in 2022, involving about ¥800 bln.