U.S. President Joe Biden has announced the introduction of an emergency in the country due to a possible shortage and record demand for electricity. This is stated in the message of the White House on Monday, July 6.

The statement indicated that individual power outages could have catastrophic consequences for health and the economy. A reliable power supply system is a basic human need and is critical to the nation's national security and defense.

“Multiple factors are threatening the ability of the United States to provide sufficient electricity generation to serve expected customer demand. These factors include disruptions to energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change,” the statement reads.

Biden also extended the permit for duty-free import of solar cells and modules from Southeast Asia.

