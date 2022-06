Volume Of Trading On Perspektiva Stock Exchange Down 28% To UAH 2.5 Billion In May

In May, 2,730 transactions worth UAH 2.53 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange (-28% compared to April 2022), since the beginning of the year - 14,090 transactions in the amount of UAH 45.79 billion (-46% compared to January-May 2021).

The stock exchange said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 81,600 transactions worth UAH 4.4 billion were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in May (the amount has not changed compared to April), since the beginning of the year - 101,500 transactions worth UAH 104.0 billion (-38% compared to January-May 2021).

Given the three-month regulatory ban on concluding agreements with securities (except for war bonds), debt instruments continue to dominate the trading structure on the stock exchanges of Ukraine since the beginning of the year: government bonds - 99.62% (including 96.06% - government domestic loan bonds, 3.56% - government foreign loan bonds), corporate bonds and city loan bonds - 0.34%, shares, securities of joint investment institutions, fixed-term contracts - 0.04%.

The share of the Perspektiva stock exchange in the total exchange turnover in May made 57%, in January-May - 44%.

Despite the total reduction of financial instruments and other restrictions on the operations of financial institutions, which leads to a decrease in the volume of exchange trading compared to the previous year, the activity of individuals - buyers of war bonds continues to grow.

The average monthly number of transactions with government bonds at the Perspektiva stock exchange for 3 months of the war increased by 42%: from 2,250 in January-February to 3,190 in March-May.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, 3,870 transactions worth UAH 3.52 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange, which is 6.6 times more than in March.