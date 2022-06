President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the readiness of Western partners to give weapons or impose sanctions against Russia is strongly influenced by the opposition in the countries and dissatisfied businesses.

He told about this at a press conference.

"No one just wants to give anything, including weapons and sanctions. Leaders have united in Europe and the world, but their businesses are pressing from within. And also not only we have the opposition. If they have a chance to compete for power - they will fight. This struggle will affect the weakening of support for Ukraine," he said on June 6 at a press conference in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that politicians from Western countries are beginning to push Ukraine to conclude peace with Russia on terms favorable to the Russian side.

In addition, Western officials hold regular meetings to discuss a possible framework for a ceasefire and a negotiated end to the war.

At the same time, Western media report that these discussions are being held without the participation of Ukraine, despite the U.S. promise of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," which was done in the White House at the initial stage of the war.