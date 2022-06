Not Sievierodonetsk And Not Sloviansk. Zelenskyy Names Most Dangerous Section Of Front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian occupation forces intend to occupy Zaporizhzhia. The head of state called this direction the most threatening.

The head of state made the corresponding statement at today's meeting with journalists.

"I think it's the most threatening situation there. The enemy, both publicly and not publicly, judging by interceptions, wants to occupy Zaporizhzhia," Zelenskyy said.

He explained that he called this direction the most dangerous, because the Russian occupation forces already control about half of the territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

We will remind, on Sunday, June 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a visit to the front line of the Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the head of state, he visited the regional center, talked with military personnel in positions near the front line, and also met with residents of Mariupol, who managed to evacuate from the city.

Earlier we wrote that as of June 5, the Russian occupation forces control about 60% of Zaporizhzhia region.