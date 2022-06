Zelenskyy Says West Is Starting To Push Ukraine To Conclude Peace With Russia On Terms Favorable For Putin

Politicians from Western countries are beginning to push Ukraine to conclude peace with Russia on terms favorable to the Russian side. At that, Kyiv does not know anything about this, since it is not invited to discussions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made the corresponding statement, Ukrainian Pravda reports.

"Everyone really wants to push us as much as possible to some result that is definitely not desired for us, because we have not been asked yet, but beneficial for certain parties that have their own interests," the head of state said.

According to him, some parties are looking for financial benefits, others for political ones.

Zelenskyy noted that fatigue from the war in Ukraine is growing in the world, so people want "some" result.

"And you and I need a result - for us. So, I did not discuss the structures for resolving the issue of this war with a positive result for us," the President said.

When asked by journalists whether Ukraine is negotiating a peace plan that politicians from the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are discussing, Zelenskyy replied that such negotiations "are at zero level."

Earlier, we wrote that Western officials hold regular meetings to discuss a possible framework for a ceasefire and the end of the war through negotiations.

At that, Western media report that these discussions are being held without the participation of Ukraine, despite the U.S. promise of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," which was done in the White House at the initial stage of the war.

It is worth recalling that last week French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia should in no way be humiliated so as not to miss the opportunity to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

In May, the French leader suggested that Zelenskyy cede part of the territories of Ukraine so that Russian President Vladimir Putin could end the war without losing face.